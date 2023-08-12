Wedbush Reiterates Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 359.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gossamer Bio is 5.38. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 359.87% from its latest reported closing price of 1.17.

The projected annual revenue for Gossamer Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gossamer Bio. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 17.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOSS is 0.02%, a decrease of 68.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.57% to 82,028K shares. The put/call ratio of GOSS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 26,765K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares, representing an increase of 90.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 64.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,460K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626K shares, representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 28.96% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,974K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,467K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 3,465K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 98.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 5,078.76% over the last quarter.

Gossamer Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

