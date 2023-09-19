Wedbush Reiterates Globant (GLOB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.91% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is 221.56. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from its latest reported closing price of 203.43.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 2,220MM, an increase of 15.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.46%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 47,857K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,098K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares, representing an increase of 33.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 244.39% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,281K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 26.64% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,994K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 25.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,565K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 582.45% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,522K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

