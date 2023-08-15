Wedbush Reiterates Getty Images Holdings Inc - (GETY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Getty Images Holdings Inc - (NYSE:GETY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is 7.30. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 60.47% from its latest reported closing price of 4.55.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is 996MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Images Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GETY is 0.69%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 172,089K shares. The put/call ratio of GETY is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 80,734K shares representing 20.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,499K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 78,848K shares representing 19.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,922K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 9,976K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,903K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 480K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

EULAV Asset Management holds 400K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

