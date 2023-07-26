News & Insights

Wedbush Reiterates General Motors (GM) Outperform Recommendation

July 26, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of General Motors (NYSE:GM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.05% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Motors is 48.18. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.05% from its latest reported closing price of 37.92.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is 165,001MM, a decrease of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2109 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.33%, a decrease of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 1,322,985K shares. GM / General Motors Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GM is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GM / General Motors Company Shares Held by Institutions

Capital World Investors holds 52,835K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,474K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 41,061K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,404K shares, representing a decrease of 90.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 46.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,909K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,959K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 40,000K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,000K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 38,416K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,376K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 1.41% over the last quarter.

General Motors Background Information
General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

