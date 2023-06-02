News & Insights

Wedbush Reiterates Gamestop Corporation - (GME) Underperform Recommendation

June 02, 2023 — 07:10 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Gamestop Corporation - (NYSE:GME) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.92% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamestop Corporation - is 13.52. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.92% from its latest reported closing price of 24.10.

The projected annual revenue for Gamestop Corporation - is 6,126MM, an increase of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamestop Corporation -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GME is 0.15%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 92,121K shares. GME / Gamestop Corporation - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GME is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GME / Gamestop Corporation - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,011K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,873K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 17.17% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,799K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 19.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,776K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,671K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 21.58% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,753K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,673K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,618K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Gamestop Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

GameStop Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.

Key filings for this company:

