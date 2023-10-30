Wedbush Reiterates G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 490.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for G1 Therapeutics is 8.98. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 490.53% from its latest reported closing price of 1.52.

The projected annual revenue for G1 Therapeutics is 67MM, a decrease of 25.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in G1 Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 19.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTHX is 0.01%, an increase of 12.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.81% to 18,232K shares. The put/call ratio of GTHX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,543K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,116K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 18.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,233K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 926K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 31.05% over the last quarter.

G1 Therapeutics Background Information



G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

