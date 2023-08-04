Wedbush Reiterates DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR (DDI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.04% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR is 17.40. The forecasts range from a low of 12.37 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 100.04% from its latest reported closing price of 8.70.
The projected annual revenue for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR is 331MM, an increase of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDI is 0.94%, an increase of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 8,484K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
B. Riley Fbr holds 3,876K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company.
B. Riley Financial holds 3,862K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDI by 65.96% over the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 280K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Equitec Proprietary Markets holds 131K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Verition Fund Management holds 98K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
DoubleDown Interactive Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a game development company. The Company provides online games development, production, marketing, and other services. DoubleDown Interactive offers services worldwide.
