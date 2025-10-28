Wedbush Reiterates Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.48% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf is $77.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.48% from its latest reported closing price of $58.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diebold Nixdorf is 3,974MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.86%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 51,844K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,579K shares representing 31.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millstreet Capital Management holds 6,027K shares representing 16.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AHITX - AMERICAN HIGH INCOME TRUST holds 5,800K shares representing 15.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,522K shares representing 12.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,623K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 31.13% over the last quarter.

