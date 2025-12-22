Wedbush Reiterates Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Dianthus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DNTH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.21% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dianthus Therapeutics is $68.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.21% from its latest reported closing price of $43.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dianthus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dianthus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 15.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNTH is 0.40%, an increase of 62.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.47% to 48,921K shares. The put/call ratio of DNTH is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,307K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares , representing an increase of 18.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 79.21% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,204K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 45.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 343.61% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,867K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,578K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 97.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 6,962.13% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,417K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 50.54% over the last quarter.

