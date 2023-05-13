Wedbush Reiterates Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.83% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyteir Therapeutics is 2.38. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.83% from its latest reported closing price of 2.40.

The projected annual revenue for Cyteir Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyteir Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 12.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYT is 0.27%, an increase of 137.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.23% to 20,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 3,940K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 3,146K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,492K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares, representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 25.71% over the last quarter.

OUP Management Co. holds 2,460K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,796K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Cyteir Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.

