Wedbush Reiterates CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CyberArk Software is 191.12. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.42% from its latest reported closing price of 170.01.

The projected annual revenue for CyberArk Software is 739MM, an increase of 12.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberArk Software. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.42%, a decrease of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 45,110K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,196K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,558K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 235.80% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,412K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 113.95% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 1,236K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,092K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 308.47% over the last quarter.

CyberArk Software Background Information



CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

