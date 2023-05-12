Wedbush Reiterates CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CyberArk Software is 181.36. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.09% from its latest reported closing price of 142.71.

The projected annual revenue for CyberArk Software is 739MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberArk Software. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.43%, a decrease of 13.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 42,926K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,369K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,206K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 72.54% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 1,203K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 1,144K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 29.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,136K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 34.68% over the last quarter.

CyberArk Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

