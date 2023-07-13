Wedbush Reiterates Crocs (CROX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.74% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is 157.69. The forecasts range from a low of 125.24 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.74% from its latest reported closing price of 126.42.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 3,993MM, an increase of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 926 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.35%, an increase of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 63,998K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,905K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,814K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings holds 1,672K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,630K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 84.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

