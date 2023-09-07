Wedbush Reiterates Chuy`s Holdings (CHUY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Chuy`s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chuy`s Holdings is 44.30. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.54% from its latest reported closing price of 36.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chuy`s Holdings is 467MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chuy`s Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHUY is 0.12%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 21,863K shares. The put/call ratio of CHUY is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,500K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 8.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,271K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 6.76% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 986K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing a decrease of 21.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 941K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 18.03% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 818K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Chuy`s Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, 'unchained' look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto 'If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!'

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.