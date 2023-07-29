Wedbush Reiterates Chuy`s Holdings (CHUY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Chuy`s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chuy`s Holdings is 41.31. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 0.24% from its latest reported closing price of 41.21.

The projected annual revenue for Chuy`s Holdings is 467MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chuy`s Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHUY is 0.11%, a decrease of 60.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 22,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CHUY is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,966K shares representing 16.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 29.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,312K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 21.12% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,197K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 32.68% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 938K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 27.32% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 925K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Chuy`s Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, 'unchained' look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto 'If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!'

