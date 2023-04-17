Wedbush Reiterates Chewy (CHWY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $46.36. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $71.14. The average price target represents an increase of 35.23% from its latest reported closing price of $34.28.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is $11,376MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP T. Rowe Price Structured Mid-Cap Growth Fund Standard Class holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centaurus Financial holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 99.88% over the last quarter.

BC Partners Advisors holds 311,852K shares representing 73.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HBK Sorce Advisory holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 49.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 16.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 8.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.24%, a decrease of 30.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 443,199K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

