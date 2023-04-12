Wedbush Reiterates Century Communities (CCS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.85% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Communities is $60.86. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.85% from its latest reported closing price of $62.01.

The projected annual revenue for Century Communities is $3,549MM, a decrease of 21.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.14.

Century Communities Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $62.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 7.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue holds 20K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

EWSC - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 14.58% over the last quarter.

TASVX - PGIM QMA SMALL-CAP VALUE FUND Class Z holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 21.27% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 30.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 41.78% over the last quarter.

RWJ - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 3.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCS is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 35,680K shares. The put/call ratio of CCS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Century Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

