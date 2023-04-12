Wedbush Reiterates CarMax (KMX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.23% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarMax is $62.66. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.23% from its latest reported closing price of $72.21.

The projected annual revenue for CarMax is $32,191MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 98.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 8,567.88% over the last quarter.

Latitude Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - All America Portfolio Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Foundation Advisors holds 146K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 80.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 351.21% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 1,803K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 21.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1304 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 221,392K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 2.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Carmax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

