Wedbush Reiterates Boston Beer Co., Inc. - (SAM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Boston Beer Co., Inc. - (NYSE:SAM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.08% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer Co., Inc. - is $313.45. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $394.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.08% from its latest reported closing price of $320.10.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer Co., Inc. - is $2,148MM, an increase of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Twinbeech Capital holds 11K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Td Asset Management holds 70K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 47.80% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 18.00% over the last quarter.

IJJ - iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 139K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 9.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer Co., Inc. -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.19%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 9,495K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Boston Beer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Boston Beer Company is an American brewery founded in 1984. Their first brand of beer was named Samuel Adams after Founding Father Samuel Adams, an American revolutionary patriot. Since its founding, Boston Beer has started several other brands, and in 2019 completed a merger with Dogfish Head Brewery. The Boston Beer Company is the fourth largest brewer in the United States with products available throughout the United States and internationally.

