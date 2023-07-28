Wedbush Reiterates BOK Financial (BOKF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.90% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BOK Financial is 97.22. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from its latest reported closing price of 88.46.

The projected annual revenue for BOK Financial is 2,112MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.04.

BOK Financial Declares $0.54 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on May 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $88.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.60%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOK Financial. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOKF is 0.27%, a decrease of 19.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 28,000K shares. The put/call ratio of BOKF is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,208K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,567K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,348K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 59.55% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 1,180K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 122.19% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 869K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 17.03% over the last quarter.

BOK Financial Background Information

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company's strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

