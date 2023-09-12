Wedbush Reiterates Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Diamond Therapeutics is 11.56. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 232.18% from its latest reported closing price of 3.48.

The projected annual revenue for Black Diamond Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Diamond Therapeutics. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 29.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDTX is 0.15%, an increase of 778.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90.90% to 41,855K shares. The put/call ratio of BDTX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 8,136K shares representing 15.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,396K shares, representing an increase of 33.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 518.48% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,449K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares, representing an increase of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 280.63% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,526K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares, representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 203.37% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,047K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 74.21% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,015K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company's proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine.

