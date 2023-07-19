Wedbush Reiterates BJ`s Restaurant (BJRI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of BJ`s Restaurant (NASDAQ:BJRI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.82% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BJ`s Restaurant is 35.19. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.82% from its latest reported closing price of 35.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BJ`s Restaurant is 1,365MM, an increase of 2.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ`s Restaurant. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJRI is 0.09%, a decrease of 49.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 24,709K shares. The put/call ratio of BJRI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,817K shares representing 16.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,701K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 5.32% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,091K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 6.03% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 845K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 818K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 51.61% over the last quarter.

BJ`s Restaurant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ('BJ's') is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.