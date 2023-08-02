Wedbush Reiterates AXT (AXTI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AXT is 5.60. The forecasts range from a low of 3.74 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 80.06% from its latest reported closing price of 3.11.

The projected annual revenue for AXT is 141MM, an increase of 16.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXT. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTI is 0.08%, an increase of 22.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 32,062K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 2,160K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 32.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,624K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,562K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 1.45% over the last quarter.

NESGX - Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,500K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 39.66% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,244K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 11.81% over the last quarter.

AXT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company's substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process.

