Wedbush Reiterates Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcus Biosciences is 43.86. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 133.17% from its latest reported closing price of 18.81.

The projected annual revenue for Arcus Biosciences is 104MM, a decrease of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcus Biosciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCUS is 0.18%, a decrease of 26.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 59,255K shares. The put/call ratio of RCUS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,877K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 26.69% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 3,193K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,703K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383K shares, representing a decrease of 25.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 37.49% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,483K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,304K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares, representing a decrease of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has four molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic and triple-negative breast cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1- 1.

