Wedbush Reiterates Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 349.29% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aquestive Therapeutics is 6.29. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 349.29% from its latest reported closing price of 1.40.

The projected annual revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics is 41MM, a decrease of 11.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aquestive Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 36.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQST is 0.06%, an increase of 25.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.25% to 19,233K shares. The put/call ratio of AQST is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bratton Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 14.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,230K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 57.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 273.02% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,158K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 933K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 57.46% over the last quarter.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning holds 725K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 66.37% over the last quarter.

Aquestive Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

