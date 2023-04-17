Wedbush Reiterates Apple (AAPL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apple is $173.69. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from its latest reported closing price of $165.21.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is $413,641MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windle Wealth holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 25.16% over the last quarter.

First Washington holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Allied Investment Advisors holds 81K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Congress Wealth Management holds 473K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 117,610.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 223 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 2.41%, a decrease of 36.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 10,150,974K shares. The put/call ratio of AAPL is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Apple Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple's software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak's Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

