Wedbush Reiterates AnaptysBio (ANAB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Wedbush reiterated coverage of AnaptysBio (NasdaqGS:ANAB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.44% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is $63.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.44% from its latest reported closing price of $39.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is 21MM, a decrease of 87.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.15%, an increase of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.74% to 34,586K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 6.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,880K shares representing 28.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,266K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,519K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 86.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 809.90% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,334K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 5.26% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 990K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,540K shares , representing a decrease of 257.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 71.95% over the last quarter.

