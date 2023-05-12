Wedbush Reiterates AnaptysBio (ANAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is 32.03. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 54.28% from its latest reported closing price of 20.76.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is 15MM, an increase of 44.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.14%, an increase of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 32,735K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,521K shares representing 27.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,629K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,124K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares, representing a decrease of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,340K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing a decrease of 77.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 80.19% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

