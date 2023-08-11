Wedbush Reiterates Adicet Bio (ACET) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 941.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adicet Bio is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 941.70% from its latest reported closing price of 2.35.

The projected annual revenue for Adicet Bio is 5MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adicet Bio. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACET is 0.07%, a decrease of 46.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 41,660K shares. The put/call ratio of ACET is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,447K shares representing 17.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,241K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,561K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 2,835K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 74.33% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,520K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 76.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 177.54% over the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

