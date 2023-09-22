Wedbush Reiterates Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.72% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Activision Blizzard is 96.71. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.72% from its latest reported closing price of 92.35.

The projected annual revenue for Activision Blizzard is 9,832MM, an increase of 12.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

Activision Blizzard Declares $0.99 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.99 per share. Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 received the payment on August 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $92.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.63%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Activision Blizzard. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATVI is 0.67%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 680,132K shares. The put/call ratio of ATVI is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 37,909K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,284K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,854K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 21,262K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,390K shares, representing an increase of 27.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 2.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,033K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,618K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,257K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,408K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 11.78% over the last quarter.

Activision Blizzard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. connects and engages the world through epic entertainment. A member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, Activision Blizzard is a leading interactive entertainment company. It delights hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through franchises including Activision's Call of Duty® and Crash Bandicoot™, Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, and King's Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, and Farm Heroes™. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the world.

