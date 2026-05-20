Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform On Hansa Biopharma After €115M SERB Licensing Deal

(RTTNews) - Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating on Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA) with a 12-month price target of SEK 69.00, noting the shares are currently trading at SEK 33.08.

The update follows Hansa's announcement of an exclusive licensing agreement with SERB Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of IDEFIRIX (imlifidase), a first-in-class treatment that cleaves immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies within hours, across Europe and MENA.

The deal provides €110 million upfront and €5 million upon EMA acceptance of the filing for full approval, with closing expected within 60 days.

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten said the transaction "monetizes the European franchise at an attractive valuation, while simultaneously addressing a financing overhang ahead of a potential U.S. launch in December" He added that the deal streamlines Hansa's focus on the larger U.S. transplant market and enhances its appeal as a potential acquisition candidate.

Wedbush forecasts initial U.S. IDEFIRIX revenue of 1.1 BSEK in 2028, with December 19, 2026, PDUFA date seen as the key catalyst.

For detailed breakdown of the transaction, please refer to our full article here.

HNSA has traded between 22.82 SEK to 42.98 SEK over the past year. The stock is currently trading at 33.10 SEK down 4.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.