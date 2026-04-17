Wedbush Reaffirms ARGX, NUVB, FENC At Outperform; Lifts PT For Kiniksa; Keeps NVCR At Neutral

(RTTNews) - The biotech sector has always been a space where science, capital, and sentiment intersect in complex ways. From cautious optimism around breakthrough therapies to concerns over valuation and funding cycles, analyst perspectives are offering critical signals about where the industry may be headed next.

Wedbush analysts' actions on a few biotech stocks on Thursday are explained below.

Wedbush Reiterates arGEN-X at Outperform, $1000 Price Target

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a 12-month price target of $1000 for ArGEN-X N.V. (ARGX), a commercial-stage biopharma company developing treatments for autoimmune diseases.

The firm's lead candidate and primary revenue driver is Efgartigimod, marketed as Vyvgart, to reduce pathogenic IgG antibodies that drive many autoimmune diseases.

arGEN-X is expected to report first-quarter results on May 7, 2026. Analyst David Nierengarten said, "Recapping 4Q/FY25 results, Vyvgart delivered net revenues of $1.29B/$4.15B, reflecting sustained growth across both gMG and CIDP"

The analyst highlighted the primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) registrational data anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026, myositis in the third quarter of 2026, and Sjogren's in 2027 as near-term catalysts and important drivers of long-term growth, supporting continued portfolio diversification.

ARGX closed Thursday's trade at $828.35, down 1.49%.

Fennec Pharma Reiterated at Outperform at $6.25 Price Target

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reaffirmed Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, at an Outperform rating and maintained its price target at $13.

The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients.

Analyst David said, "We continue to view PEDMARK as a durable growth asset with a clear path to re-acceleration in the second half of 26, with FENC on track to achieve cash flow positivity in 2026, supporting a constructive outlook on shares."

Revising the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, David said that PEDMARK revenue reached $13.8 million and $44.6 million, with 75% and 50% year-over-year growth, respectively, reflecting continued traction from the company's refreshed commercial strategy targeting the lucrative AYA (adolescent/young adult) segment.

FENC closed Thursday's trade at $6.30, down 3.08%.

Nuvation Bio Reiterated at Outperform with Price Target $11.00

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reaffirmed Nuvation Bio (NUVB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, at Outperform with a price target of $11.

The company's lead product candidate is IBTROZI (taletrectinib), a ROS1 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer.

Analyst David said," We view NUVB's upcoming 1Q26 earnings print as an important checkpoint on Ibtrozi's commercial trajectory following an encouraging early launch."

Revisiting the firm's fourth quarter results, in which Ibtrozi generated $15.7 million in the fourth quarter and comparing it with other targeted oncology launches, David said: "A significant share of new patient starts has occurred in later-line settings, where discontinuation rates are significantly higher and have likely limited revenue conversion relative to patient start numbers."

He continued, "While this could lead to an 'air gap' in revenues in the next 1-2 quarters as discontinuations are likely to grow with a possibility new starts fail to keep up, we expect it to be temporary."

He also highlighted results from their oncologist survey indicating that Ibtrozi will be the fastest-growing ROS1 inhibitor in the frontline setting, with physicians estimating the current 1L share of ~12% will increase to ~20% over the next six months.

Their survey findings support their first quarter 2026 estimate of Ibtrozi revenue of approximately $21 million and full year 2026 estimate of approximately $162 million, with IQVIA retail sales and prescription data also indicating continued sequential growth, although data limitations prevent precise extrapolation.

Beyond Ibtrozi, NUVB continues to advance Safusidenib in the registrational G203 study in high-grade IDH1-mutant glioma and high-risk low-grade subsets, with topline data expected in 2029.

NUVB closed Thursday's trade at $4.81, down 0.21%.

Kiniksa Pharma Reiterated at Outperform, but Price Target Raised to $58

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reiterated an Outperform rating on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) and raised the price target to $58 from $53.

Kiniksa Pharma develops and commercialises medical therapies, including Arcalyst for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a chronic autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease, and cardiac sarcoidosis. It also develops KPL-387 and KPL-116.

Analyst David said,"Arcalyst continues to demonstrate a durable, chronic use profile underpinning long-term growth. We model first-quarter 2026 Arcalyst revenue of $201 million, reflecting typical first-quarter seasonality following a strong fourth quarter and do not view this as indicative of any change in underlying demand."

For the full year 2026, analysts estimate Arcalyst revenue of $911 million with 34.4% year over year growth, at the midpoint of guidance, $900 million and $920 million, driven by continued prescriber expansion, increasing repeat utilisation, and sustained penetration into the addressable RP population, supporting a clear path towards $1 billion and more in annual sales.

Looking at the competitor drug VTX2735, an oral NLRP3 inhibitor of Ventyx Biosciences, currently under acquistion procedure by Eli Lilly, the analyst said that the timelines for the previously anticipated Phase 2 results readout remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the analysts believe the dual IL-1a/ß blockade supports a durable efficacy advantage, and that any meaningful displacement of Arcalyst would require longer-term data demonstrating comparable chronic disease control, supporting a multi-year competitive moat.

The firm's KPL-387 continues to advance in a Phase 2/3 study, with dose-finding data expected in the second half of 2026, alongside a transition to a monotherapy study, while KPL-1161 quarterly dosing is on track for Phase 1 by year-end 2026.

KNSA closed Thursday's trade at $45.32, down 1.24%.

Avalo Therapeutics Reiterated at Outperform with Price Target of $29 Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reaffirmed an Outperform rating for Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, with a price target of 29.

Avalo Therapeutics develops therapies for immune dysregulation, and its lead asset, AVTX-009 or abdakibart, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial (the LOTUS study) for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, or HS, an inflammatory disease.

The analyst David said, "We see an attractive set-up following recent share volatility, given compelling mechanistic and clinical rationale for targeting IL-1ß with a differentiated asset".

Avalo Therapeutics is expected to report topline data from the Phase 2 LOTUS trial in the second quarter of 2025, evaluating AVTX-009 in moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

Positive data from the study may support initiation of a pivotal program in HS in early 2027, and potentially additional large IL-1ß-driven indications, including Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

AVTX closed Thursday's trade at $14.42, up 8.01%.

Novocure Reiterated at Neutral with Price Target $11.30

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reiterated a Neutral rating on NovoCure (NVCR), an oncology firm that manufactures tumour-treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumour cancers, with a 12-month price target of $18.

NovoCure's flagship product, Optune, is approved in multiple countries for the treatment of newly-diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Analyst David said, "Looking ahead, we continue to view the Ph 3 TRIDENT study in newly diagnosed GBM, with topline data expected in 2Q26, as the most meaningful near-term catalyst."

Novocure guided to FY26 revenue of $675 million to $705 million, representing 3% to 8% year-over-year growth, with continued low-to-mid single-digit growth in Glioblastoma (GBM) and $15 million to $25 million in revenue contributions from lung and pancreatic indications.

NVCR closed Thursday's trade at $12.62, up 3.70%.

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