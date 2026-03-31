BioTech
APRE

Wedbush Reaffirms Aprea Therapeutics At Outperform With $7 Price Target

March 31, 2026 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wedbush on Tuesday reiterated its Outperform rating and 12-month price Target of $7 for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead product candidates are APR-1051, in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumours with biomarkers, and ATRN-119, in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for solid tumour indications. On Monday, Aprea announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for an oversubscribed private placement financing totalling approximately $30 million in gross proceeds, and also highlighted positive emerging clinical activity for APR-1051 in the ongoing Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumours harbouring cancer-associated genetic alterations, dubbed the ACESOT-1051 trial. Commenting on the clinical trial updates of APR-1051, analyst Robert Driscoll said, "We look forward to additional updates in 2Q:26. Overall, we view the confirmed response as continued validation for APR-1051 in patients with specific genetically defined cancers and noted, 'APR-1051 continues to be well tolerated, with most AEs being Grade 1 or Grade 2" The APR-1051 dose-escalation study is ongoing, with plans to advance to the 300 mg once-daily dose cohort in the second quarter of 2026. This study will include patients with uterine serous carcinoma, colorectal and HPV+ tumours. . APRE has traded between $0.54 and $2.30 in the last year. APRE is currently trading at $0.78, up 5.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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