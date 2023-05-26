Wedbush Maintains Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is 52.22. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 92.28% from its latest reported closing price of 27.16.

The projected annual revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZNTL is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.20% to 76,877K shares. The put/call ratio of ZNTL is 7.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 9,200K shares representing 15.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,811K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 18.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,360K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 88.94% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,227K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,128K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,048K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

