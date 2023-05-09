Wedbush Maintains Xencor (XNCR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xencor is 45.74. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 67.31% from its latest reported closing price of 27.34.

The projected annual revenue for Xencor is 135MM, an increase of 37.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xencor. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XNCR is 0.25%, an increase of 61.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 73,479K shares. The put/call ratio of XNCR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,217K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,690K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 3.61% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,295K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares, representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 36.06% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,283K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,457K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,373K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 7.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,735K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,734K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Xencor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action.

