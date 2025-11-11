Wedbush Maintains Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of Wave Life Sciences (NasdaqGM:WVE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.18% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is $20.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 178.18% from its latest reported closing price of $7.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is 102MM, a decrease of 6.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.28%, an increase of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 158,766K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 18,202K shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 15,016K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,516K shares , representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 8,262K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 6,532K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 31.41% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 5,665K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.