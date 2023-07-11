Wedbush Maintains Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.17% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is 47.37. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 93.17% from its latest reported closing price of 24.52.
The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 42.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.48.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.31%, a decrease of 22.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 46,278K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VR Adviser holds 2,700K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Commodore Capital holds 2,190K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 4.64% over the last quarter.
Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,086K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 16.25% over the last quarter.
Ra Capital Management holds 2,008K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 56.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 121.82% over the last quarter.
Perceptive Advisors holds 1,736K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 29.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 30.27% over the last quarter.
Viridian Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.
