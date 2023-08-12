Wedbush Maintains Vera Therapeutics Inc - (VERA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Vera Therapeutics Inc - (NASDAQ:VERA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.37% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics Inc - is 14.89. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.37% from its latest reported closing price of 18.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics Inc - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.12%, a decrease of 38.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.22% to 38,731K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,467K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 52.90% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,372K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing an increase of 58.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,824K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company.

Carlyle Group holds 2,417K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing a decrease of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 92.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,887K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 41.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 29.24% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.