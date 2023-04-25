Wedbush Maintains Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 309.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unity Biotechnology is 8.98. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 309.86% from its latest reported closing price of 2.19.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Biotechnology is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Biotechnology. This is a decrease of 84 owner(s) or 94.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBX is 0.41%, an increase of 146.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.73% to 4,660K shares. The put/call ratio of UBX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Empery Asset Management holds 4,412K shares representing 30.77% ownership of the company.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 750K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 80.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBX by 203.54% over the last quarter.

Mayo Clinic holds 157K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing a decrease of 900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBX by 97.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 91K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing a decrease of 151.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBX by 73.79% over the last quarter.

Unity Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases.

