Wedbush Maintains UMH Properties (UMH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMH Properties is 19.72. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.57% from its latest reported closing price of 15.83.

The projected annual revenue for UMH Properties is 219MM, an increase of 5.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMH Properties. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMH is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 50,496K shares. The put/call ratio of UMH is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,414K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 60.72% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,323K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 6.28% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,210K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 1.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,054K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 51.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 84.24% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,700K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing an increase of 52.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 86.79% over the last quarter.

UMH Properties Background Information

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

