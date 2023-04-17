Wedbush Maintains Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travere Therapeutics is $35.62. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 75.27% from its latest reported closing price of $20.32.

The projected annual revenue for Travere Therapeutics is $287MM, an increase of 35.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 91K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 23K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 75K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 41.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Virtus ETF Advisers holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 38.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 82.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travere Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVTX is 0.15%, a decrease of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.04% to 81,990K shares. The put/call ratio of TVTX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Travere Therapeutics Background Information

Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, the company knows the need for treatment options is urgent - that is why its global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, Travere continuously seeks to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope - today and tomorrow.

