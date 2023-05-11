Wedbush Maintains ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ThredUp Inc. is 3.90. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.59% from its latest reported closing price of 3.29.

The projected annual revenue for ThredUp Inc. is 309MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp Inc.. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 9.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDUP is 0.53%, an increase of 399.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.55% to 84,088K shares. The put/call ratio of TDUP is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,064K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154K shares, representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,064K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154K shares, representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,871K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 30.55% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,900K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,656K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Upfront Ventures Management holds 3,624K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ThredUp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ThredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

