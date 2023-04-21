Wedbush Maintains Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is $63.79. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.97% from its latest reported closing price of $52.30.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is $1,151MM, a decrease of 3.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,166K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 71K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 76.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 326.61% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 3.99% over the last quarter.

CWM Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBI is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 57,393K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBI is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Texas Capital Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

