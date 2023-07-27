Wedbush Maintains Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.26% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tempur Sealy International is 46.41. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.26% from its latest reported closing price of 46.29.

The projected annual revenue for Tempur Sealy International is 4,994MM, an increase of 2.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

Tempur Sealy International Declares $0.11 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 received the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $46.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 4.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempur Sealy International. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPX is 0.47%, an increase of 22.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 187,864K shares. The put/call ratio of TPX is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 14,455K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,639K shares, representing an increase of 33.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 63.23% over the last quarter.

Browning West holds 11,691K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,907K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 98,333.71% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,613K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,294K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 8.99% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 6,007K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing an increase of 49.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 110.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,257K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,280K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Background Information

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, it knows how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, it delivers award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Its highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and its non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Its distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, its Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures its products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. Lastly, it accepts its global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, its community and environment. It has and is implementing programs consistent with its responsibilities.

