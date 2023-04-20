Wedbush Maintains Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tempur Sealy International is $46.51. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.37% from its latest reported closing price of $38.01.

The projected annual revenue for Tempur Sealy International is $4,994MM, an increase of 1.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.72.

Tempur Sealy International Declares $0.11 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 received the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $38.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 4.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 4,879K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,692K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 34.21% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 202K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Shellback Capital holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 70.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP JPMorgan Select Mid Cap Value Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 35.81% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Mid Cap Index Fund Class I holds 89K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempur Sealy International. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPX is 0.38%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 196,427K shares. The put/call ratio of TPX is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Tempur Sealy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, it knows how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, it delivers award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Its highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and its non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Its distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, its Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures its products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. Lastly, it accepts its global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, its community and environment. It has and is implementing programs consistent with its responsibilities.

