Wedbush Maintains StubHub Holdings (STUB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of StubHub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.69% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for StubHub Holdings is $28.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 90.69% from its latest reported closing price of $14.87 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in StubHub Holdings. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 1,980.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of STUB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 75,780K shares representing 22.09% ownership of the company.

Deer Management Co. holds 22,038K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company.

PointState Capital holds 20,706K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company.

StepStone Group holds 7,562K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 7,369K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company.

