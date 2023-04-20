Wedbush Maintains Sleep Number (SNBR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sleep Number is $36.38. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 44.71% from its latest reported closing price of $25.14.

The projected annual revenue for Sleep Number is $2,133MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LSVEX - LSV VALUE EQUITY FUND Institutional Class Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMVIX - Simt Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - JPMorgan Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 28.07% over the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 10.95% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 26.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sleep Number. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNBR is 0.10%, a decrease of 25.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.74% to 25,051K shares. The put/call ratio of SNBR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sleep Number Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. The purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to the mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. The 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. It improved nearly 13 million lives as strives to improve society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep. Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. The award-winning 360 smart beds bene?t from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology - learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score. For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of othe 600 Sleep Number® stores.

