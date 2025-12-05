Wedbush Maintains SentinelOne (S) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.86% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne is $24.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 42.86% from its latest reported closing price of $16.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne is 1,373MM, an increase of 43.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.39%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.97% to 281,685K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,285K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,326K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 1.06% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 9,522K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,556K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 8,734K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Insight Holdings Group holds 8,425K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,425K shares , representing a decrease of 35.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 8,206K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,074K shares , representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 42.87% over the last quarter.

