Wedbush Maintains Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (SE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt is $194.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $135.34 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 59.49% from its latest reported closing price of $121.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt is 18,706MM, a decrease of 11.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 0.85%, an increase of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 418,908K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 40,090K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,623K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 26,053K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,807K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,709K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,743K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 34.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,986K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,631K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 16,041K shares. No change in the last quarter.

