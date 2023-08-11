Wedbush Maintains Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 596.79% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sangamo Therapeutics is 7.53. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 596.79% from its latest reported closing price of 1.08.

The projected annual revenue for Sangamo Therapeutics is 125MM, a decrease of 42.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sangamo Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMO is 0.03%, a decrease of 79.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 117,378K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 13,642K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,651K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 44.09% over the last quarter.

Rokos Capital Management LLP holds 6,474K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,026K shares, representing an increase of 53.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 108.13% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 5,717K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,824K shares, representing a decrease of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 41.34% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,455K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 40.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,165K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering.

